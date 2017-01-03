Ind. lawmaker eyes toll relief bills for motorists, businesses

(Photo: WHAS)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Tolls on the Lincoln, Kennedy and Lewis and Clark Bridges have been charged for less than a week now. Wednesday, Indiana State Senator Ron Grooms plans to file two bills aimed at helping some frequent bridge users offset the cost of those tolls.

"I feel like I owe it to my constituents to try to provide those who use the bridges the most, who use it primarily to go to work and make a living, an opportunity to get some relief, however small it might be," Grooms said.

Grooms says he plans to file two separate bills, one for personal accounts, the other business accounts.

To be eligible for the proposed tax deduction with personal accounts, Grooms says the resident would need to have a Riverlink account, live in Clark or Floyd County, and spend at least $100 in non-reimbursed tolls to qualify for up to $500 tax deduction.

To be eligible for the proposed tax credit for businesses, that business would need to have a Riverlink business account, have an office in Clark or Floyd County, and spend at least $500 dollars in toll expenses per year to qualify for up to $1,000 in tax credit.

"During the last two or three years I've had many conversations with small, medium size companies who have a fleet of 10 to 30 vehicles who cross the river frequently during their business day, and they have I've heard numbers from an additional $2,000 to as high as $100,000 dollars in additional expenses," Grooms said.

Grooms says the proposed bills are very similar to those he filed last year, which did not get called for a committee hearing. Grooms says it is hard to predict how the bill will be received with a lot of new faces in the state legislature, but he is optimistic.

"I think it will get attention that it hasn't in the past," Grooms said, "Because this year one of the top 5 agenda items for this legislature is to develop long term strategy for dealing with the construction of roads, bridges, highways, repairs, maintenance, etc."