Ind. High School basketball scores: Jan. 22

Class 4A

1. Indpls N. Central (14-2) lost to Lawrence North 53-56, beat Muncie Central 83-68.

2. New Albany (13-2) beat Silver Creek 76-61, beat Ev. Reitz 79-48.

3. Carmel (12-2) beat Indpls Pike 69-59, beat Brownsburg 76-39.

4. Ft. Wayne North (16-1) beat Homestead 62-60.

5. Logansport (14-1) beat Twin Lakes 76-64, beat Noblesville 58-51.

6. Warren Central (12-1) beat Lawrence Central 54-50 OT.

7. Castle (15-2) idle.

8. McCutcheon (13-2) beat Crawfordsville 102-52, beat Western 74-49.

9. Indpls Pike (12-4) lost to Carmel 59-69.

10. S. Bend Riley (13-0) beat Elkhart Memorial 83-70, beat Jimtown 76-43.

Class 3A

1. NorthWood (14-0) beat Goshen 51-50, beat Lakeland 60-49.

2. Brownstown (13-0) beat Brown Co. 81-46.

3. Griffith (13-2) beat Hammond Gavit 62-36, lost to E. Chicago Central 48-55.

4. Ev. Bosse (10-4) beat Boonville 101-51.

5. Culver Academy (9-1) beat Western Reserve, OH 49-42, beat Bowman Academy 69-64.

6. Twin Lakes (13-2) lost to Logansport 64-76, beat W. Lafayette 57-46.

7. Indpls Park Tudor (12-3) beat Speedway 64-46, beat Lapel 48-39.

8. Andrean (11-1) beat Chesterton 58-55, beat Highland 66-63.

9. Indpls Brebeuf (8-4) beat Guerin Catholic 58-51.

10. Salem (11-1) beat Corydon 61-50, beat N. Harrison 68-67.

Class 2A

1. Barr-Reeve (14-1) beat Wood Memorial 64-53, beat N. Daviess 55-27.

2. Providence (13-1) beat Crawford Co. 46-37, beat Henryville 57-48.

3. Oak Hill (13-2) beat Alexandria 62-45.

4. Indpls Broad Ripple (9-3) beat Heritage Christian 58-54, lost to Indpls Manual 58-75, vs. Ft. Wayne South, ppd.

5. Northeastern (11-4) lost to Pendleton Hts. 54-71.

6. Henryville (14-3) lost to Providence 48-57, beat Borden 64-50.

7. Linton-Stockton (13-3) beat N. Daviess 48-40, beat Owen Valley 57-43.

8. Indpls Howe (10-6) beat Indpls Arlington 75-49, beat Tindley 82-78, lost to Indpls Cathedral 62-64.

9. Hagerstown (13-3) beat Blue River 60-56, lost to Delta 51-64.

10. Monroe Central (15-1) beat Centerville 50-48, beat Yorktown 55-45.

Class 1A

1. Tindley (10-5) lost to Indpls Howe 78-82.

2. Tri-County (13-1) beat Frontier 81-33, beat Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 69-18.

3. Oldenburg (14-1) beat Rushville 49-44, beat Indpls Lutheran 55-50, beat Knightstown 48-28.

4. Lafayette Catholic (10-3) beat Clinton Prairie 70-50, beat Tipton 63-45, beat Attica 55-53.

5. Wood Memorial (9-4) lost to Barr-Reeve 53-64, beat Shoals 62-49.

6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10-7) lost to Ft. Wayne Wayne 57-73, beat Lakewood Park 75-68.

7. Indpls Arlington (7-3) lost to Indpls Howe 49-75.

8. Clinton Prairie (11-3) lost to Lafayette Catholic 50-70, beat Faith Christian 53-51.

9. Lakewood Park (7-4) lost to Ft. Wayne Northrop 45-62, lost to Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68-75.

10. Oregon-Davis (11-5) lost to LaVille 53-67, lost to Glenn 44-54.

