Ind. helmet law takes effect for off-road vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, families will spend plenty of time outdoors.

Indiana lawmakers have passed a new state law for all children under the 18 to wear a helmet if they’re riding off-road vehicles.

Under the law, helmets will be required on both public and private property including Interlake and Redbird State Recreation areas.

A violation of the law could result up to a $500 fine.

ATV’s, dirt bikes, and side-by-side off-roading vehicles are included in this law to protect children.

