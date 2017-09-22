Ind. Governor Holcomb welcomes world's 5th largest steelmaker

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb touring new steel processing plant in Jeffersonville. The grand opening was on Sept. 22. (Photo: Chris Williams)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb welcomes the world's 5th largest steelmaker at the Port of Indiana in Jeffersonville.

The facility opened its doors Friday morning, Sept. 22.

The parent company, POSCO, is stationed in South Korea.

The new facility will process steel wire for fasteners, nuts, and bolts for the auto industry.

It will employ 60 high-wage jobs by 2018.

