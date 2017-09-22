WHAS
Close

Ind. Governor Holcomb welcomes world's 5th largest steelmaker

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 11:57 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb welcomes the world's 5th largest steelmaker at the Port of Indiana in Jeffersonville.

The facility opened its doors Friday morning, Sept. 22.

The parent company, POSCO, is stationed in South Korea.

RELATED: Global steelmaker POSCO establishing operations at Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville

The new facility will process steel wire for fasteners, nuts, and bolts for the auto industry.

It will employ 60 high-wage jobs by 2018.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories