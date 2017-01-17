Ind. governor backs needle exchanges in drug fight

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb praised a county health department nurse's work in running a needle-exchange program while calling in his State of the State speech for more action to fight drug abuse.

Holcomb introduced Fayette County nurse Paula Maupin during Tuesday night's speech as one of the state's heroes saving lives each day. Fayette is among nine counties around the state with such programs aimed at curbing the spread of HIV and hepatitis C among intravenous drug users.

Holcomb told legislators that the drug epidemic has had devastating impacts on families and communities. He says the state will give counties more authority to start programs providing clean syringes.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence was reluctant to support starting the needle exchanges when he was governor.

