Ind. church continues Harvey relief efforts days after storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentuckiana residents are continuing their efforts to help the thousands affected by Harvey’s devastation.

A Salem, Indiana church is leading a regional effort to bring supplies to Texas for the second time but is now asking for the public’s help.

Mount Tabor Christian Church collected supplies for 4 days before heading down to Austin, Texas.

They were able to bring a 12-foot trailer and a bus full of supplies to help survivors.

Now they plan to go back a second time with a semi-truck full of supplies.

For Kristine Shetler, all it took was seeing the now viral photo of the Houston nursing home patients sitting in the water waiting to be rescued.

"In my heart, God's telling me to get them all you can, and if everyone helps together we can help them," she said.



They're asking for non-perishable food items, gallons and bottles of water, diapers, cleaning supplies, and toiletries.

You can drop off the items at Mount Tabor Christian Church or Southern Hills Church in Salem any time of day until Friday.

© 2017 WHAS-TV