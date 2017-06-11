Ind. boy born without hands, feet throws first pitch during Yankees game

June 11, 2017; Landis Sims' dreams come true as he throws the first pitch during the Yankees vs. Orioles game at Yankee Stadium in New York. (Photo: Amanda Haag, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A young Indiana boy born without hands or feet had his dreams turn into reality as he threw out the first pitch during the New York Yankees game versus the Baltimore Orioles in Yankee Stadium Sunday.

WHAS11 has followed Landis Sims’ journey for a few years.

The Yankees superfan has always dreamed the impossible and his mother Amanda Haag noticed his big spirit and his will to conquer anything early on. Despite not having hands or feet, he refused to let that stop him in life or in playing baseball.

Landis had the opportunity to meet Derek Jeter two years ago and was even gifted with a special jersey.

As Sunday’s opportunity for throwing the first pitch was nearing, Haag told ABC News Landis was not nervous.

A BIG thanks to Landis Sims, who threw out the 1st pitch today and will help represent us at the draft tomorrow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/GJFXFk3NN3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 11, 2017

Landis got to hang with catcher Gary Sanchez and Yankee manager Joe Girardi.

June 11, 2017; Landis Sims' poses in a photo with New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (Photo: Amanda Haag, Custom)

June 11, 2017; Landis Sims' chats with Yankees manager Joe Girardi. (Photo: Amanda Haag, Custom)

He will also head to the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday after receiving an invite and phone call from former Yankee Nick Swisher.

Landis also received a huge honor from ABC News being named their Person of the Week because of his determination to show the world that despite a disability, you can be great at anything.

