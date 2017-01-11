WHAS
IN group delivers petitions against proposed abortion ban

Associated Press , WHAS 2:24 PM. EST January 11, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A coalition of abortion-rights supporters is asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to oppose a bill that would ban abortion in Indiana.

The Indiana Reproductive Justice Coalition delivered 3,000 petition signatures to the Republican's office Wednesday, asking him to stop the measure sponsored by GOP Rep. Curt Nisly. They say it's unconstitutional.

The group plans to closely monitor the Statehouse this session and present a unified message on reproductive rights issues.

Holcomb opposes abortion but says he doesn't want to focus on social issues this year. GOP House Speaker Brian Bosma opposes the bill.

Anti-abortion groups say they are emboldened by Donald Trump's election and hope Nisly's bill will create a law that's challenged in court. They believe that could lead to overturning the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

