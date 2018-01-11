I-65 repairs underway at Jackson Co. semi crash site

Semi fire on I65 in Jackson Co. (Photo: SKY11)

JACKSON CO., Ind. (WHAS1) – Crews for the Indiana Department of Transportation are closing the left lane of southbound Interstate 65 at mile marker 43 in southeast Jackson County in preparation for pavement repairs at Wednesday’s crash site chemical fire.

A construction contractor will be onsite over-paving the damaged roadway with hot-mix asphalt. Once the southbound left lane is fixed, operations will move to I-65’s right lane.

INDOT officials say operations to make permanent hot-mix asphalt repairs will go through the late afternoon.

Wednesday’s 3-truck crash on I-65 near Uniontown at 4:30 a.m. resulted in a chemical fire that shut down southbound I-65 until 9:30 p.m. INDOT crews removed damaged surface pavement from both lanes, milling the roadbed before reopening the interstate to southbound traffic.

© 2018 WHAS-TV