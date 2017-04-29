I-64W near Ferdinand, Ind. back open after morning flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Saturday flooding forced Indiana State Police to shut down a busy stretch of highway in Perry and Dubois Counties.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 flooded between mile marker 67 and 68, just east of Ferdinand, Indiana.

Troopers shut down the interstate around 9 a.m. diverting westbound traffic through Tell City at exit 79.

ISP reopened the highway to traffic around 2:15 p.m. after the water receded.

According to State Police, this is the third time this stretch of roadway has flooded since April 2014, prompting troopers to shut down the interstate.

