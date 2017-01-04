I-64 W closed in Crawford Co., Ind. due to shooting investigation

I-64 W closed near Crawford Co., Ind. due to shooting investigation (Kayla Moody) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

CRAWFORD, Ind. (WHAS11) – Interstate 64 westbound is closed at the 84.5 mile marker due to the investigation of an “officer-involved shooting" according to Harrison County Police and ISP.

Drivers should exit at the 86 mile marker and take SR62 westbound to mile marker 79.

Very few details are available at this time. SKY11 and a WHAS11 ground crew are headed to the scene for additional information. Check back for updates to this story.