Huge power outage hits Southern Indiana

Clark Co REMC outages (Photo: Clark Co REMC outages)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A huge power outage is affecting just over 1,500 residents across Clark, Scott, Washington and Jefferson Counties all in Indiana. They are served by the Clark County REMC.



Around 9 p.m. Jan. 3, some connections on the huge transmission lines malfunctioned. One burned off, affecting substations in Henryville, Reese and Memphis.

At one time 7,000 customers were affected.



The general manager of the Clark County REMC David Vince told WHAS that customers in Henryville and Reese have power restored.

The Memphis area will have the longest restoration time. Crews will be working overnight to restore power there.

