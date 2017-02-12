House pre-K proposal draws backlash for voucher language

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A move to expand Indiana's state-funded preschool program has been complicated by a House bill that would also create a new avenue for admission to the state's voucher system.



Republican Rep. Robert Behning's measure would double to 10 counties the reach of the pre-K program launched last year for children from low-income families. Expanding it is widely supported, but some are frustrated by its voucher language and that the two separate issues are being intertwined.



Some Republican lawmakers say the two issues should have been stand-alone measures. Advocacy groups suggest the move was a way to expand vouchers by capitalizing on the popularity of pre-K.



Behning's proposal ultimately cleared the House in a 61-34 vote. A separate Senate measure that doesn't include vouchers hasn't gone to the floor yet.

