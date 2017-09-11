WHAS
House explosion levels home in Floyd County

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:25 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -  Multiple crews are responding to a house explosion in Floyd County. The call came in just before 11:00 a.m. Monday for a house explosion at 2914 Smithwood Drive in New Albany. 

Residents reported feeling the explosion from a half mile away.

Details are still very limited at this point. It's not known if anybody was inside the home at the time of the explosion. WHAS11 has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as information becomes available. 

 

 

