House explosion levels home in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) - Multiple crews are responding to a house explosion in Floyd County. The call came in just before 11:00 a.m. Monday for a house explosion at 2914 Smithwood Drive in New Albany.

Residents reported feeling the explosion from a half mile away.

Details are still very limited at this point. It's not known if anybody was inside the home at the time of the explosion. WHAS11 has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

