Hoosier National Forest ends bat cave closures

Bat with white nose syndrome (Photo: National Parks Service)

BEDFORD, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana's Hoosier National Forest is ending the year-round cave closures that have been in place nearly a decade ago to protect hibernating bats from a deadly disease.



The policy barring the public from caves in the national forest took effect in 2009 to fight the spread of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that has killed millions of bats in the US & Canada.



While the fungal disease remains a serious issue, biologists have determined that closing the caves year-round wasn't an effective means of protecting the bats.



Caves will be open to the public May 1 through August 31.

© 2018 WHAS-TV