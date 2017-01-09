Holcomb takes the helm as Hoosier Governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WHAS11) – Indiana’s 51st governor spoke of the pioneering Hoosier spirit as hundreds gathered for his inaugural Monday.

Lt. Governor, Republican, Eric Holcomb wasn’t even in the Indiana Governor’s race until this summer when Governor Mike Pence was named as Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate.

An opening at the top of the GOP ticket allowed Holcomb an opportunity to run. On stage in Indianapolis, he celebrated with other constitutional officers sworn into office.

“Together, we are the pioneers who will take our state to that next level and I’m chomping at the bit to start,” Governor Holcomb closed to applause.

Mr. Holcomb boasted about Hoosier successes during his inaugural address. He cited an unemployment rate below the national average but vowed to not sit back as he takes the reins.

“Despite our ongoing momentum,” Holcomb said, “we can’t afford to get complacent or take our eyes off the ball. Too many Hoosiers and their families feel like they’ve been left out or are in danger of being left behind. Too many are not participating in today’s economy or getting that quality of education or struggling with the strangling grip of drugs.”

Governor Holcomb's address described pioneers taking on risks as they tamed the frontier. Their spirit, he said, had grit, a can-do attitude and humility. The type of attributes Hollywood has cashed in on with movies such as “Hoosiers.”

“Perseverance of David not just taking on but slaying Goliath”, said Holcomb, “of the underdog punching above its weight class through hard work, utilizing their strengths, playing by the rules, getting the basics right.“

He also recognized Vice President-elect Mike Pence calling him a “tough act to follow” adding that Indiana’s loss was “our nation’s gain.”

Afterward, Holcomb's former boss, former Governor Mitch Daniels, reflected on the day and offered advice for the incoming Governor.

“Well, it is kind of fun to see the band get back together”, said Mitch Daniels. “I think what’s most important to me, and I would hope most citizens, is we have a lot going for us in this state, we cannot rest on the laurels.”