Holcomb sworn in as Indiana's 51st governor

Eric Holcomb in Indianapolis for his swearing-in ceremony as Indiana's 51st governor.

INDIANAPOLIS (INDYSTAR) -- Eric Holcomb began his address as the 51st governor of Indiana Monday by thanking three people.

His wife, Janet; former governor and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

"You two are both tough acts to follow," Holcomb said to his predecessors who were in attendance. To his wife, he said: "All that I have accomplished has only been possible because of your love, your support, your wit and wisdom and, most importantly, your partnership."

After offering his thanks, Holcomb said the best way to show his gratitude is by leading with courage, conviction and commitment. The significance of being the first governor sworn into Indiana's third century is not lost on him, and he is keeping the past in mind as he works towards the future.

"Our forebearers were pioneers," he said. "They ventured into an uncertain, untamed wilderness where everything was at risk. Their families, their futures, their very survival. As daunting as the challenges were, they didn’t shrink from them. They faced them head on."

In addition to the pioneers who established the state, Holcomb talked of great Hoosiers like pharmacist Eli Lilly, entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker and astronaut Gus Grissom who each moved the state forward in their own way. He also talked about modern-day pioneers like former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut.

"Now, I know that sharing our strengths doesn’t always come naturally to us Hoosiers because of another trait we all share. Humility," Holcomb said. "Ironically, Hollywood does it for us."

Holcomb pointed to Hoosier Hollywood stories like "Rudy," "Breaking Away" and "Hoosiers." The common theme among them? They are all stories of perseverance, he said.

"David not just taking on but slaying Goliath ... the underdog punching above its weight class through hard work, utilizing their strengths, playing by the rules, getting the basics right," Holcomb said. "That’s become our story. The Indiana story. And what Indiana has globally grown to be known for."

Largely unknown by the public before becoming governor, Holcomb has spent much of his career as a behind-the-scenes operative. He became Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s lieutenant governor in March after the unexpected departure of Sue Ellspermann, who is now the president of Ivy Tech Community College.

Four months later, Indiana’s political circles were again rocked when Pence left the gubernatorial ticket to become Donald Trump’s running mate.

So began Holcomb’s 106-day sprint to become the state’s chief executive.

Less than a year ago, Holcomb’s political future appeared unclear as he struggled to raise money in a hotly-contested U.S. Senate race.

Holcomb left the race to become Pence’s No. 2. And when Trump chose Pence, the outgoing governor advocated for Holcomb to replace him on the ballot. In November, Holcomb won his first elected office, defeating Democrat John Gregg for governor in a close race.

During his first year, Holcomb has said he’ll work to increase funding for Indiana’s roads. In rolling out his legislative agenda last week, Holcomb threw his support behind new taxes and fees as options for roads funding.

Among other ideas, he called for the state’s elected schools chief to be an appointed position, and wants to give Indiana communities more flexibility to adopt needle exchange programs as part of curbing the state’s drug epidemic.

At the inauguration, Holcomb recapped Indiana's strengths, commenting on the state's sound finances and an unemployment rate lower than the national average. But he emphasized that success does not come without putting in the work.

He said that while Indiana is an "agricultural powerhouse" and number one in the nation for manufacturing, the competition from not only other states, but from around the world, is fierce.

In the next 10 years, the state will need to find a million new skilled workers to make up for the 700,000 baby boomers who will retire, Holcomb said, and to fill the 300,000 jobs that must be created.

"As any champion will tell you, winning one year does not guarantee repeating the next," he said. "Despite our standing, despite our ongoing momentum, we can’t afford to get complacent or take our eyes off the ball.

"Too many Hoosiers and their families feel they’ve been left out or are in danger of being left behind."

To win, Holcomb said, Indiana must hammer down and tap into that pioneer spirit.

"This is where I will focus every day…on ways to take our state to the next level," Holcomb said. "To make Indiana a place where people thrive."

Monday’s ceremony also included the swearings-in of other statewide office holders, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Curtis Hill, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick and State Auditor Tera Klutz.

Crouch said on her journey to office she never once lost faith. "And how could I when I look into the eyes of my fellow Hoosiers?" she said.

Like Holcomb, Crouch also looked to past success as a blueprint to taking Indiana to the "next level," calling back to their ticket's campaign slogan.

"We can't chart a course without recognizing the great distance we have traveled," she said. "We will continue on this course, and now is the time to be bold."

Klutz said when she first met Holcomb, she learned what many others knew: That he was a "great guy" and frugal. That frugality was on display when the two met at Olive Garden because Holcomb had a gift card to pay for the meal, Klutz said to light laughter.

"I pledge to earn your trust by hiring qualified staff and valuing diversity, by not losing my hope or will ... and by being available and answering all questions of anybody who has inquiries about Hoosier government finance," Klutz said.

Hill said he thanks God that he lives in America, and that Indiana will play an exciting role in leading the nation.