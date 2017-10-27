Holcomb: Leave I-465 out of interstate tolling study

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the media (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb says he has directed the Indiana Department of Transportation not to include the Interstate 465 loop around Indianapolis in a strategic plan for tolling along certain Indiana interstate highways.



Holcomb issued a statement Friday saying in part that "to ensure there is no confusion, I have directed INDOT officials to remove the I-465 corridor from any further study." He reiterated that during this year's legislative session, he said he didn't consider tolling along I-465 or similar loops around cities viable options.



The study will include most of I-65 and I-70 across Indiana and I-94 in northwestern Indiana. INDOT said last week it also wanted to take a closer look at possible tolls for I-465.

