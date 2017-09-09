Holcomb kicks off trade mission to Japan

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb kicked off his trade mission to Japan by visiting Indiana's sister-state.

The Republican governor was in Tochigi Prefecture on Saturday, where he met with fellow government officials and business leaders.

Holcomb and Tochigi Prefecture Gov. Tomikazu Fukuda had a basketball free-throw contest and visited the grave of one of Japan's most famous Shoguns. Shoguns were rulers in feudal Japan.

He will continue the trade mission tomorrow in Tokyo at the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference. The annual meeting draws together business and government representatives from 10 Midwestern states and Japan.

