Holcomb expands drug treatment

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
KY horse owners want more firework regulations after horses injured
-
Mother urges others not to drive drunk after her son is killed
-
Sevierville boy blinded by firework accident
-
Not guilty plea by Metro Corrections officer
-
Woman admits to murder plot at group home
-
Ben's evening forecast 7/4/17
-
Can you identify Speedway robbery suspect
-
Warm, muggy, and unsettled weather
-
Quick-thinking dad pulls gun on intruder to protect family
More Stories
-
Prayer service to mark 2 years since Crystal Rogers…Jul. 5, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
Indiana governor introduces new tools to fight drug…Jul. 5, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
-
LMDC officer accused of lying to police pleads…Jul. 5, 2017, 7:31 p.m.