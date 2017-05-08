Health officials urge Hoosiers to get tested for hepatitis

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Indiana health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get tested for hepatitis as they observe Hepatitis Awareness Month throughout the month of May.

Indiana reported more than 7,000 cases of viral hepatitis in 2015, according to the State Department of Health, and the number of acute hepatitis C cases has increased by more 400 percent since 2010.

The Scott County Health Department started testing for hepatitis C more frequently during the area’s drug-fueled HIV outbreak in 2015. Like HIV, hepatitis C is contracted through blood-to-blood contact and spread rapidly due to people sharing needles to inject drugs.

"There's a lot of people out there that have hepatitis C that don't know they have it so now that we're doing more testing we're finding those cases,” Brittany Combs, a Scott Co. Public Health Nurse said.

The Centers for Disease Control suggests nearly three-fourths of people who have the disease do not know they have it and are not receiving treatment.

Combs said the Scott County Health Department has implemented a rapid hepatitis C test that uses a mouth swab or finger poke to determine a patient’s results in just 20 minutes.

Hepatitis C is the leading cause of liver cancer. But the risk extends beyond users who share needles. Combs said all baby boomers, anyone that had a blood transfusion prior to 1992, healthcare employees who may have had contact with human blood, those who have gotten a tattoo or piercing in a potentially unsterile environment, and anyone who has had unprotected sex with multiple partners should consider getting tested for hepatitis C.

There are a number of health resources available to Southern Indiana residents interested in the testing. Some of those resources are listed below:

Scott County Health Department

1471 N. Gardner St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-8455

Clark County Health Department

1301 Akers Ave.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812-284-6609

© 2017 WHAS-TV