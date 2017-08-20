WHAS
Have fun reading these 1-star Yelp reviews of Indy's top destinations

Marisa Miller, INDYSTAR.com , WHAS 9:18 AM. EDT August 20, 2017

Indy is known for its top-notch sports venues, along with restaurants and other attractions that are nationally ranked year after year. But you can't please everyone. Especially these Yelp reviewers who needed to vent their very specific frustrations to an audience on the internet.

Whether it was a Diet Coke fail or a "hostile" garden experience, Yelpers were ready to heap one-star scorn on some of Indy's most beloved destinations.

Lucas Oil Stadium


Yelp review of Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse


Yelp review of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Canal Walk


Yelp review of Indianapolis Canal Walk. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis City Market


Yelp review of Indianapolis City Market. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Museum of Art


Yelp review of Indianapolis Museum of Art. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Yelp review of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Zoo


Yelp review of Indianapolis Zoo. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

St. Elmo Steakhouse


Yelp review of St. Elmo Steakhouse. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indiana State Fair


Yelp review of Indiana State Fair. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indiana State Museum


Yelp review of Indiana State Museum. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Victory Field


Yelp review of Victory Field. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Eagle Creek Park


Yelp review of Eagle Creek Park. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens


Yelp review of Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

INDYSTAR.com


