Have fun reading these 1-star Yelp reviews of Indy's top destinations

Indy is known for its top-notch sports venues, along with restaurants and other attractions that are nationally ranked year after year. But you can't please everyone. Especially these Yelp reviewers who needed to vent their very specific frustrations to an audience on the internet.
Whether it was a Diet Coke fail or a "hostile" garden experience, Yelpers were ready to heap one-star scorn on some of Indy's most beloved destinations.
Lucas Oil Stadium
Yelp review of Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Yelp review of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Indianapolis Canal Walk
Yelp review of Indianapolis Canal Walk. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Indianapolis City Market
Yelp review of Indianapolis City Market. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Indianapolis Museum of Art
Yelp review of Indianapolis Museum of Art. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Yelp review of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Indianapolis Zoo
Yelp review of Indianapolis Zoo. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
St. Elmo Steakhouse
Yelp review of St. Elmo Steakhouse. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Indiana State Fair
Yelp review of Indiana State Fair. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Indiana State Museum
Yelp review of Indiana State Museum. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Victory Field
Yelp review of Victory Field. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Eagle Creek Park
Yelp review of Eagle Creek Park. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens
Yelp review of Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)
