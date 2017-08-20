Have fun reading these 1-star Yelp reviews of Indy's top destinations

The Indianapolis Colts defensive backs work out during preseason training camp in 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Matt Kryger/IndyStar)

Indy is known for its top-notch sports venues, along with restaurants and other attractions that are nationally ranked year after year. But you can't please everyone. Especially these Yelp reviewers who needed to vent their very specific frustrations to an audience on the internet.

Whether it was a Diet Coke fail or a "hostile" garden experience, Yelpers were ready to heap one-star scorn on some of Indy's most beloved destinations.

Lucas Oil Stadium



Yelp review of Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse



Yelp review of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Canal Walk



Yelp review of Indianapolis Canal Walk. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis City Market



Yelp review of Indianapolis City Market. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Museum of Art



Yelp review of Indianapolis Museum of Art. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway



Yelp review of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indianapolis Zoo



Yelp review of Indianapolis Zoo. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

St. Elmo Steakhouse



Yelp review of St. Elmo Steakhouse. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indiana State Fair



Yelp review of Indiana State Fair. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Indiana State Museum



Yelp review of Indiana State Museum. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Victory Field



Yelp review of Victory Field. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Eagle Creek Park



Yelp review of Eagle Creek Park. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens



Yelp review of Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens. (Photo: From Yelp.com.)

