Hardinsburg horseman holds horse show to rebuild barn after fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – For horseman and trainer David Davis, horse shows are nothing new, but this weekend’s performance at Hunter Brooks Farm in Jeffersonville, Indiana was different.



"I'm used to performing before an audience of people that I don't know, but I knew every person here, like every person here is a friend of mine,” Davis said.



Just one month ago, Davis saw his family's stable in Hardinsburg, Indiana burnt to the ground. Davis said the quick actions of a mother and her son who spotted the fire helped save five of his horses, but his barn, many of his tools, and five other horses, including his prize stallion Crusader, were lost in the blaze.

"There is that ache in my heart that I always presented Crusader as my young, up-and-coming stallion, and he just thrilled the audience,” he said.

Davis has continued to work in the weeks following the fire, but he acknowledges that it has come with its challenges.



"To give them a bath was terrible and it was just totally different so we're trying to keep doing what we do but it's difficult since that fire,” he said.

This weekend for the first time since his tragedy, Davis made his way back in the ring doing what he does best – working with horses and working a crowd. He even introduced Crusader’s two sons, Titus and Lancelot.

"They're fuzzy and they're crazy and they're not used to audiences, but the legacy will still continue,” he said.

"He reaches a lot of people through his love for horses and his love for God,” Hank Theis, one of Davis’s friends, said.



It’s that faith and his friends – both those with two legs and four – that keep David upright in his saddle.

(© 2017 WHAS)