Hanover College performs during Holcomb's swearing-in

Hanover College performs national anthem

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:32 PM. EST January 09, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WHAS11) – Governor Eric Holcomb received a special performance from his alma mater at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Hanover College choir performed the national anthem during the ceremony.

Before the performance, the choir gave Holcomb a gift – a Hanover College sweatshirt.

Holcomb is the fourth Hanover graduate to serve as Governor. Former governor and vice president-elect Mike Pence is also a graduate. 


