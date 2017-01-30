Halfway House proposed for southern Indiana community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bridget Snelling-Growe's daughter Nicole died in 2016 from a drug overdose. Her drug of choice was heroin.

"Her birthday was hard. It was around Mother's Day," Snelling-Growe said.

She hopes a proposed a halfway house in New Albany will be a safe haven or people like Nicole. The plan is to convert a two-story building on a Spring Street into space to house 25 women. The halfway house will be a place for the women to land on their feet, get clean and gain employment.

"There's not a whole lot of facilities for women with drug and alcohol problems," organizer Lisa Livingston said.

She's spearheading the efforts. Livingston hit rock bottom three years ago when she was arrested for drug possession. Now, she hopes the halfway house home steers other women away from making bad choices.

"They steal. They don't pay their bills. They end up homeless," she said.

Livingston plans to name the halfway house after Nicole, who was a former friend and classmate in a drug treatment program. Livingston is working with Padgett, Inc. to secure financing. In a statement, the company says, "We strongly believe that Nicole's Place will help the women served and it will also be a benefit to our entire community, providing law enforcement with an alternative to incarceration, as there are just too few facilities available locally and so many people are turned away and back into the streets."

Snelling-Growe is now urging other families to remember her story so they can write a happier ending.

"I'm just very grateful that she had friends in recovery that care enough about her to still remember her," Snelling-Growe told WHAS11.

If the city's planning commission approves Livingston's permits, she hopes to have the halfway house open sometime in April.

