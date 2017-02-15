Greater Clark Co. Schools referendum faces opposition

Greater Clark County Schools classroom (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- There’s another referendum expected to go before voters in Greater Clark County to upgrade schools. Once again, there are questions about where the money will be spent.

This is just the latest battle between Greater Clark and a group of people concerned with how their tax dollars are being spent.

After having a separate referendum fail in November the district is now seeking $22 million total for safety upgrades at three schools, but first, they need your signature.

If you look around Northaven Elementary, Charlestown Middle, or River Valley Middle School it's easy to see, and hear, a couple of issues.



"The buildings were built with the idea of let's not worry about buildings or walls,” said Greater Clark Co. Superintendent Andrew Melin. “There are a lot of open areas. It is a safety issue today."



Greater Clark Co. Superintendent Andrew Melin is turning to you to help fund $22-million in needed improvements, and that doesn't sit well with people like Patty Amick.



"This affects the future of my community, our county, my grandkids, and a lot of my friends,” said Patty Amick.



While she says she is in favor of school upgrades, Amick has long been an opponent of Greater Clark referendums for the fear that the district would raise taxes and use the money elsewhere.



"No one will pay an extra penny on their school taxes relative to what they paid in 2016,” said Melin.



"If safety were truly an issue, and the main issue, then $4.5 million should've been spent on the safety issue first than on a radio station,” said Amick.



"The radio station came along long before we were dealing with any of these other issues,” said Melin.



Despite that, Amick says her biggest fear is that the funding issue could divide the district.



"I think it is about restructuring the district,” said Amick. “Personally there is way more to this than what people realize."



"To sit there and say that we're intentionally trying to do something to hurt our community, I take offense to that,” said Melin.

Before you sign a petition it will be important to look at the color of the petition.

If it's blue it means you're opposed to the referendum, and if it's yellow it means you support Greater Clark.

The district is holding a rally tomorrow night at Kye's in Jeffersonville at 6:30 to collect signatures and give feedback to the community.

(© 2017 WHAS)