Girl's letter to Trump reportedly to be read at press briefing

The White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, will reportedly read this letter from an 11-year-old girl at the press briefing on Jan. 11, 2018. (WPTA21)

(ABC News) - President Donald Trump has someone who can empathize.

An 11-year-old girl from Indiana has written a letter to Trump saying that she, too, faced a bit of a backlash after she became her 5th grade class president.

Joy Wolf thought Trump may know a thing or two about that.

"A lot of people are unhappy with me being President and a lot of people are unhappy with you being President, but that's okay," she wrote in her letter to the White House, according to ABC affiliate WPTA.

The letter, which she wrote last May, apparently caught the eye of the White House-- and WPTA reports that a White House official called Joy's mother Vivian Wolf saying that press secretary Sarah Sanders plans to read it at the daily press briefing on Thursday.

"It's really exciting. I don't know what to expect," Joy Wolf told WPTA.

In her letter, she wrote that "when I was elected, the boys in my class couln't accept the fact that I had become president."

The boys reportedly formed what she describes as "a rebellion group called the Pink Dragons" that she said "was just full of boys who didn't like me as president."

According to her letter, she was able to move past the criticism.

"Some people are going to not like you for stupid reasons. But I like you as President! Those boys were mad at me, when all I was trying to do was make 5th grade great again!" she wrote, before signing the letter "Jesus loves you, Joy."

The White House did not immediately return ABC News' requests for comment.

