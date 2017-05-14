Gardeners urged to use eco-friendly law care products

Algal blooms (Photo: sytilin, sytilin)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana utility company urges homeowners and gardeners to be mindful of the harmful effects of certain pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides.

Indiana American Water President Deborah Dewey says lawn care and gardening products that contain phosphorus or nitrogen can be harmful. She says rainwater runoff from storms eventually deposits those substances in lakes, rivers and streams, causing damaging algal growths.

The investor-owned utility said in a Thursday news release that gardeners do some research before purchasing pesticides and nutrients.

