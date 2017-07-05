Funeral arrangements set for Henryville children killed in train crash

4-year-old Wyatt and 5-year-old Adalynn (Photo: Provided by family)

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Funeral arrangements have been made for the two Henryville children killed in the tragic train accident last week.

The visitation for Adalynn and Wyatt Fouch will be Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Henryville. The funeral will follow after the visitation.

The mother of the children who was driving the car was injured and just got out of the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The train crossing did not have arm gates.

© 2017 WHAS-TV