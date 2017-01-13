Fugitive wanted for 1999 child abduction arrested

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WHAS11) -- An Indiana man who has been on the run since child molestation charges were filed against him in 2000 is behind bars tonight.

After 16 years of chasing leads across multiple states and at least 6 countries, the FBI was able to track down 61-year-old Charles Hollin, and the people here in Seymour can once again have peace of mind.



“This is one of those cases that you find out about and it sticks in your crawl and sticks in the back of your mind,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Amy Marie Travis.



“Allegations against Mr. Hollin are that he kidnapped, raped, and threatened to kill a 10-year-old child,” said US Attorney Josh Minkler.



Hollins has been on the run since 2000 when felony charges were first filed against him.



“He had made statements prior to fleeing Indiana that he could not think of spending the rest of his life in a 10x10 cell,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent Greg Massa. “The reality of it now is that he will be spending time in a 10x10 cell.”



Federal investigators say Hollin assumed the identity of an 8-year-old killed in a 1975 car accident and fled to Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the former private investigator knew he had to keep moving and eventually landed in Salem, Oregon, where investigators say he made a critical mistake.



“He obtained a passport within the last year,” said Minkler. “Passport photos have been input into facial recognition technology. That was the break in the case they were looking for.”



Once they knew his whereabouts, Special Agents flew across the country. A picture shows the moment of his arrest while working at Walmart.



“Once we identified where he was in the store and approached him in our identifiable gear he was pretty defeated,” said FBI Special Agent Todd Prewitt. It was pretty uneventful. He identified himself immediately and admitted who he was.”



“The victim in this case had a profound sense of relief that this person was no longer out there on the street, and that she could have some sense of closure,” said Travis.



Hollin faces both state and federal charges, and he will be extradited back to southern Indiana to face a Jackson County judge.

