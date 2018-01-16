Four-way stop planned for Mt. Tabor Road put on hold

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – It’s a victory for some as the intersection of Mt. Tabor Road and Klerner Lane will stay the same as a four-way stop.

Officials had plans to put a traffic signal at the intersection and neighbors were furious, voicing concerns at a public meeting in early January.

The city announced Tuesday that those concerns were heard and the four-way stop will remain.

The city will continue forward with the rest of the Mt. Tabor Road Improvement Project, including new drainage, curbs and sidewalks on both sides of the roadway.

© 2018 WHAS-TV