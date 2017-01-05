Former Clarksville officer facing theft charges

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Clark County Prosecutor’s office is pressing charges against former Clarksville police officer Mike Popplewell for three counts of misdemeanor theft.

The Clark County Prosecutor's Office said he stole from a Southern Indiana Wal-Mart more than once between November and December, while he was still an officer.



“The allegations are the theft of a fit bit, a greeting card, a piece of jewelry and two toys,” said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.



Prosecutors said Popplewell was off-duty at the time, working as security for the store when he allegedly stole the items.



“Like everyone else, they're humans, they make mistakes. I've definitely had situations in the past where police officers have been charged with crimes,” said Mull.



Popplewell resigned from the Clarksville Police Department after the alleged thefts happened. He was also just elected to serve on the Clark County Council and has resigned from that as well. Popplewell's attorney, Larry Wilder released this statement:

"Michael was charged with three misdemeanor crimes today. As you know, he previously resigned his position as a Clarksville Police officer shortly after these events occurred. These actions have taken a toll on his family, his friends and ended his career in law enforcement. He realizes that he has disappointed many but most of all he has disappointed himself.

Michael believes that the only way for he and his family to move forward is for him to accept the consequences of his actions. However, he and I are both hopeful that he will not be treated any differently than any other citizen in Clark County that has stumbled as he has.

Finally, the charges came as a shock since it was his belief that his resignation resolved the issues. Regardless, the facts speak for themselves and he will do what he has done throughout his lifetime, stand tall and accept the full brunt of his decisions. “

The Clarksville Police Chief issued a statement about the matter, saying in part, “As an initial matter, I am personally saddened to hear of any law enforcement officer facing allegations of professional misconduct such as these, but it makes it even harder when it’s one of your own."