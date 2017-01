John Hall

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Floyd County grand jury has indicted New Albany Police officer John Hall on two counts.

The counts include battery, as an “A” misdemeanor, and official misconduct, as a level 6 felony.

This indictment is based on Hall’s actions during the arrest of Jereme Koch.

The court will proceed to issue a summons and schedule a date for an initial hearing.





(© 2017 WHAS)