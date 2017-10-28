Fishers man killed, child injured in off-road vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) - State officials say a 38-year-old man is dead and a child was injured in an off-road vehicle accident in central Indiana.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police say Joseph Fenton of Fishers died in the Saturday morning crash in Nashville. Officers say the off-road vehicle veered off a gravel road and flipped several times before landing on its side. A family member found Fenton and the child, who were tossed from the vehicle.

Fenton was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital with a head laceration. Officers say Fenton and the child weren't wearing safety equipment. Authorities don't believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly accident.

