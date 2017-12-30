Firefighters rescue New Albany family from fire

(Photo: New Albany Fire Department, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A southern Indiana family is safe after firefighters rescued them from their burning home Saturday.



The New Albany Fire Department posted these photos on their website.



Officials say the two homeowners ran inside their burning house to find their dogs but they got stuck inside.



Firefighters entered the home and rescued both homeowners and located all four of their dogs.



We're told one of the dogs was unresponsive, but crews were able to revive him before taking him to a nearby animal hospital.



Officials say that dog is recovering quickly and fortunately, no one else was injured.



Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

