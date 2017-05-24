Fire damages New Albany bar

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS 11) - If your commute takes you through downtown New Albany, you're asked to avoid that area.

Clean up from an overnight fire has a large part of Market Street blocked off.

The New Albany Fire Department got on scene around 3:15 a.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the Hitching Post Tavern. There's also a salon next door, but officials think the fire started at the bar.

They said this building is a historic city landmark, and that its older structure made the fire more challenging to control.

"There's three ceilings in there. So, when we try to pull the ceilings down to get water up in the attic space where the fire is at, it's very labor-intensive to try and get the ceilings down and opened up so we can get the water in there,” Major Matt Bowyer with the New Albany Fire Department said.

The department said nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries.

Investigators are already on the scene but don't know what caused the fire just yet. The department expects to be cleaning up for most of Thursday morning.



