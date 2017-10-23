Fire damages home in Sellersburg, Ind.

SELLERSBURG, IND. (WHAS 11)--A fire in Sellersburg forced two people out of their home.

The fire happened a little after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Diana Drive and Country Line Road.

A diesel truck parked behind the home exploded.

A neighbor heard the sound and made sure the two people in the home got out safely.

The family has lived in this house for 28 years and says they're so grateful for their neighbor helping them get out of the house.

No word on what caused the explosion.

