Family of Charlestown teen killed in crash asking for help

Memorial for Hailey Abbott, killed in Charlestown accident (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Balloons blow around, tugged by the strong winds, but the crosses underneath are firmly planted in the ground as a memorial for Hailey Abbott, the young teen killed at this spot off State Road 62 Saturday morning.

"She was a good kid," Linda Cross, Abbott's grandmother, said. "I mean she loved taking care of kids. She's got a 5-year-old sister. She played with her continuously."

"Loved her brothers. Loved her sister, all her cousins," Ashley Spear, Abbott's cousin, said. "Loved going to school. She loved Snapchat - it was her favorite."

Abbott's family said she was riding in the backseat with a cousin and a friend on State Road 62 in Charlestown, Indiana when the driver lost control at the intersection of Decker Road. Clark County Sheriff's deputies said the car swerved off the road, hit a gas station pump and then crashed into the gas station building. Officials said Abbott was thrown from the car during the crash and family said she was likely not wearing a seatbelt.

"If she had one on, she may have been here with us today," Spear said. "Pay attention. Wake up. Don't text. Don't drive. Don't do things you shouldn't be doing behind the wheel. Know the speed limit signs. Read them. Follow them."

"I buried my son eight years ago," Cross said. "I buried another granddaughter three years after that and now I'm burying this 15-year-old granddaughter. So I've lost two granddaughters that were 15 years old."

For Cross, she said while she isn't able to afford a proper funeral for her granddaughter at this time, she will make it happen.

"I'm going to the funeral home and I'm going to make arrangements for my granddaughter and I'm going to see that her funeral is paid for," she said. "I'd give anything if she was here now."

"We can all come together as one and do what needs to be done," Spear said.

The family is asking for donations to help give Abbott a proper funeral and burial. They have set up a GoFundMe page that can be found here.

People can also make donations through Grayson's Funeral Home in Charlestown.

The family is also asking people to continue to add to Abbott's memorial at the intersection of Decker Road and State Road 62.

© 2017 WHAS-TV