Family identifies missing swimmer in Falls of Ohio

Family of missing swimmer (Photo: WHAS11)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- “That's my oldest child and I love him and I'm going to miss him,” said Kevin Williams, the missing swimmer’s father.



Family members sat by the Ohio River watching and waiting.



“I want him to know, that I was here waiting on them to find him,” Williams said.



He has not been officially identified, but Kevin Williams says his son Marcus was fishing with his cousin and a friend when two of the men were swept away by the current.



“A female actually swam out and ultimately rescued the individual that's alive right now at Clark Memorial Hospital,” said Jim Schreck with Indiana Conservation.



Williams says his son Marcus was not as lucky. Officials still have not found him.



“Our concern is finding closure and solace for the family,” Schreck said.



Williams says Marcus was at the Falls with other family members celebrating what would've been his mother's 60th birthday. He says Marcus loved being with his family, especially his two kids.



“To have to tell his children...that's going to break my heart,” Williams said.



Their hope is fading fast. Their prayer is to bring him home.



Officials say they will continue their search at 8 a.m. on Saturday.



