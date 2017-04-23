WHAS
Ex-Indiana AG lands job with environmental remediation firm

AP , WHAS 9:09 PM. EDT April 23, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller (ZEL'-ur) has landed a job with an environmental remediation company.
 
Golars Environmental Engineering recently hired Zoeller as the general counsel of the Noblesville-based company, which specializes in soil, vapor and groundwater remediation at contaminated sites.
 
Before joining the Attorney General's office in 2001, Zoeller worked in private practice as a consultant and general counsel for businesses.
 
He served as attorney general from 2009 until January. Zoeller didn't seek a third term after losing last May's Republican primary for a U.S. House seat.
 
He is leading an effort to bring a licensed World Trade Center to Indianapolis. Zoeller would become that proposed center's chairman.
 
The center's boosters are involved in an application process with the New York City-based World Trade Centers Association.
 

