Ex-Indiana AG lands job with environmental remediation firm

Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller (Photo: WHAS11)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller (ZEL'-ur) has landed a job with an environmental remediation company.

Golars Environmental Engineering recently hired Zoeller as the general counsel of the Noblesville-based company, which specializes in soil, vapor and groundwater remediation at contaminated sites.

Before joining the Attorney General's office in 2001, Zoeller worked in private practice as a consultant and general counsel for businesses.

He served as attorney general from 2009 until January. Zoeller didn't seek a third term after losing last May's Republican primary for a U.S. House seat.

He is leading an effort to bring a licensed World Trade Center to Indianapolis. Zoeller would become that proposed center's chairman.

The center's boosters are involved in an application process with the New York City-based World Trade Centers Association.

