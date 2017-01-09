Indiana's new state leaders take oath of office

Eric Holcomb on inauguration day in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- There was cheering, laughter, a flubbed oath and applause for the next US Vice President at Indiana’s Inauguration ceremony Monday.

The Hoosier State’s new Governor, Eric Holcomb, took the oath inside Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana Fairgrounds.

“Together we are the pioneers who will take our state to that next level and I’m chomping at the bit to start,” said Governor Holcomb, as he closed his inaugural address.

The man who wasn’t even in the race until summer celebrated in front of hundreds and on stage with several other Republicans who claimed victory during November’s General Election.

But it was more than a day just for Eric Holcomb. We learned a bit more about him when State Auditor Tera Klutz began her remarks with a humorous story about her first meeting with the governor-elect.

“Down to earth, very genuine and frugal,” said Auditor Klutz. “In fact, I found out that we met at Olive Garden because he had a gift card.”

The audience erupted in laughter at that line. But there was another moment that brought nervous laughter and chuckles from the crowd. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Doctor Jennifer McCormick was attempting to take her oath by repeating Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush. When Dr. McCormick flubbed the line including “support the Constitution of the United States,” she began to laugh and said, “I swear I’m an educator.”

And while there was time for humor, this was a day celebrating Hoosiers and the “Hoosier spirit.”

Attorney General Curtis Hill, Jr. vowed to protect freedoms of Hoosiers. General Hill described the lessons he learned from his parents.

“They were told to stand down and yet they would stand up with strength and courage because they understood that they were free.”

Lieutenant Govenor Suzanne Crouch spoke of the importance of parents, teachers and mentors who taught her lessons like believing in quality of opportunity and not equality of outcome. That, she said, was a message she hoped would hit home for children, especially young girls.

After the ceremony, 11-year-old Reese Godby who mentioned that Lt. Governor Crouch’s speech was a highlight of her first inaugural experience.

“I liked Suzanne Crouch’s speech about being a child and not imagining herself doing this now,” said Godby.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence was recognized by several of the speakers with Governor Holcomb saying Pence’s move to D.C. is a loss for Indiana but a win for the nation.