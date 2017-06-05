Efforts continue to save Nachand Fieldhouse

Nachand Fieldhouse

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The effort continues to save the Nachand Fieldhouse.

Fundraising efforts continue to save the city’s landmark in need of major updates.

The building celebrated its 80th birthday in May and kicked off its fundraising campaign.

The committee is hoping to raise $1.8 million to help bring the building up to date to last for another 80 years.

Local business owners say they are joining in the effort to help maintain a place that has a rich sports history.

Hoopsters owner Phillip Caldwell says more fundraisers will be held in the future.

