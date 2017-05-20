WHAS
EF-1 tornado hits Crawford County, Indiana

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:46 PM. EDT May 20, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down near Sulpher Springs Friday night.

A viewer caught the tornado moving over the area including a car detailing business on Old Union Church Road.

The twister broke out windows, damaged rooftops, small buildings and even toppled a number of trees across the county.

National Weather Service officials say the tornado had peak winds of 90 miles per hour.

The tornado also damaged a barn in its path, throwing some pieces of structure more than 100 yards away and causing significant roof damage.

No injuries were reported. 

