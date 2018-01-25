East Washington School Corp. closes school Thursday after online threats

PEKIN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The school bell rings, marking the end of one class period and the beginning of another, but the usual hustle and bustle in the hallways at Eastern High School is missing and the parking lot sits empty as well.

"I think the biggest thing I can even remember from being in school myself was whenever a train came derailed and they let go of school early," Elisha Webb said.

Webb, an Eastern High School alumnus, lives behind her alma mater in the community that she grew up in. Four of her children are also students in the East Washington School Corporation. Like many other parents, Webb received a message Thursday morning that schools would be closed after school officials were alerted to several threats made online.

"If it was actually something that's real, it could be really devastating, especially in a small community," she said.

East Washington School Corporation Superintendent Dennis Stockdale said he made the decision this morning after school officials learned about threats made to high school students anonymously online. He said the messages themselves were generic, but there were specific names used.

"There were some that used, whether it was a first name or something, just enough," he said. "It was enough that we couldn't dismiss it."

Stockdale said law enforcement and school officials will be opening the schools back up Friday as the investigation continues, but there will be added security measures in place. Students are asked to leave their backpacks at home. Any backpacks brought to school will need to be searched before being allowed inside the buildings. According to Stockdale, there will also be a larger security presence.

"I'm asking parents to be patient because we anticipate it will take a little bit longer getting kids where they need to be in the morning, but we can ensure their safety," he said. "We owe that to our parents and our students, and we're going to do everything we can to ensure their safety."

"I fully agree," Webb said. "It could just be kids being kids and just making a threat, but all in all, it's very serious because if something like that actually happened, I don't want my kids there."

Stockdale said the school corporation is also working with an outside group, Safe Schools, that specializes in online threats. He said they are still trying to determine whether the threats were made locally.

If the person or people behind the threats are found to be students, Stockdale said they will not only face disciplinary action from the school but will also face criminal charges.

