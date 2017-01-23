Early autopsy results show 2-year-old drowned in Borden creek

William Roberts

BORDEN, Ind. (WHAS11) – The early autopsy results are in for a 2-year-old who went missing from his Borden, Ind. home over the weekend.

The results show William Roberts' death points to drowning, according to Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. More tests will be done in the next two weeks.

Roberts went missing on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 21, when he was playing near a creek, between Dream Lake Road and Carrwood Road. Search and dive crews were actively looking for him.

His body was pulled from the creek on Sunday.

