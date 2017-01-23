WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Early autopsy results show 2-year-old drowned in Borden creek

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 3:19 PM. EST January 23, 2017

BORDEN, Ind. (WHAS11) – The early autopsy results are in for a 2-year-old who went missing from his Borden, Ind. home over the weekend.

The results show William Roberts' death points to drowning, according to Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. More tests will be done in the next two weeks.

Roberts went missing on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 21, when he was playing near a creek, between Dream Lake Road and Carrwood Road. Search and dive crews were actively looking for him.

His body was pulled from the creek on Sunday.

RELATED: Rescuers recall pulling missing boy from creek

 

(© 2017 WHAS)

WHAS

Rescuers recall pulling missing boy from creek

WHAS

Missing 2-year-old found dead in creek

WHAS

Authorities search for missing Clark Co. toddler

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories