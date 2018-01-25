E. Washington School District closed Thurs. due to social media threat

Classroom Low Angle (Photo: recep-bg)

PEKIN, Ind. (WHAS 11)--Schools in the East Washington School District in Indiana have closed Jan. 25.

After talking to school officials, classes were canceled because of a threat on social media overnight.

"We take these type of threats seriously, therefore to allow law enforcement time to investigate these threats, East Washington Schools will be closed today, Thursday, January 25th. This will be an e-learning day and lessons and assignments will be posted by 9:00 A.M.," East Washington Middle School posted on Facebook.



School officials would not release any more information, but they tell us law enforcement is involved in an investigation.

