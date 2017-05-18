WHAS
Drug czar details plan to fight opioid crisis in Indiana

AP , WHAS 5:07 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's new drug czar is detailing a plan to combat the state's opioid crisis amid questions over whether it has enough funding to make a significant difference.

Former Goodwill CEO Jim McClelland presented the plan Thursday that includes a distribution network for the expensive overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

The state also received a $10.9 million grant that will help pay for 60 to 75 new recovery facility beds.

