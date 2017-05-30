Donations head to Salem, Ind. after flooding

SALEM, Ind. (WHAS11) – Days after massive flooding ripped through the city, donations are pouring in to help.

Officials say the Salem Emergency Flood Fund has received $32,000 in donations to help people affected by the flooding.

A large donation came from Kimball International which has an office in Salem.

The mayor’s office told WHAS11 News there are applications for affected home and business owners. There is no deadline on the application process.

© 2017 WHAS-TV