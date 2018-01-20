Detectives investigating double homicide in Dearborn Co.

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

Aurora, Ind. (WHAS11) - Indiana State Police Detectives are investigating after two victims were located in a Dearborn County residence Friday evening.

Deputies from the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 5000 block of Douglas Drive in Aurora, Ind. to check on the welfare of the people inside the home. Upon entering the residence, the deputies located two victims who were deceased inside.

Evidence at the scene indicated that both victims, one male and one female, were victims of homicides. Autopsies on both victims is scheduled for January 21.

The names of the victims will be released after their identities can be confirmed and their families have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post at (812)689-5000. Callers can remain anonymous.

