Crothersville Lady Tigers end 103-year sectional drought

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Crothersville High School Tigers made history this weekend as the girls’ basketball team brought home the first sectional championship title in school history.

The Lady Tigers beat West Washington 72-69 Saturday evening at Orleans High School. The victory is the first of its kind since Crothersville joined the IHSAA 103 years ago, marking its first sectional title for any sport – boys or girls.

“The final seconds were just amazing,” recalled senior Katrina Christian, who will play basketball at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. next year. “I collapsed and I just started crying and everyone in the stands just erupted.”

Parents, students, and alumni filled the stands – many of them wiping tears from their eyes as the final buzzer sounded.

“It’s just a great, great feeling. It’s indescribable really,” said Head Coach Kevin Hensley. “Once we finally cut the net … to cut that final strand and pull that down – that was amazing.”

A quick look through the school’s trophy room shows just how significant this win is for the town. The displays are filled with old game balls, inscribed with the words ‘sectional runner-up’. Until now, no trophies read ‘sectional champions’.

“I’ve seen several teams come through her that had the chance to win sectionals. Unfortunately, we were always runner-up and this team broke the door down,” said Principal David Schill. “I know there are schools that have won them routinely and for them it may have become somewhat routine, maybe even mundane. But when it’s your first and you’ve waited so long – it really tastes good.”

The school is planning a public pep rally at the high school this Thursday, Feb 9 at 8 p.m. School officials are encouraging members of the Crothersville community and surrounding communities to attend the rally to help the Lady Tigers get fired up for their next game against no. 1 ranked Wood Memorial this Saturday.

(© 2017 WHAS)